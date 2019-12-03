LA VERNIA, Texas – A La Vernia Junior High School teacher and coach has been fired after allegedly engaging in inappropriate texting with a student, the district's interim superintendent said in a letter to parents Monday.

The La Vernia Independent School District said Joseph McIntosh was immediately removed from campus after the allegations came to light.

He is also not allowed to have any contact with students or staff members or enter any of the district facilities, according to La Vernia ISD.

Local law enforcement officials are investigating the allegation.