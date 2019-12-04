66ºF

James Harden claps back at courtside fan during Spurs-Rockets game

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives past San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay, right, and center Jakob Poeltl during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Tuesday night’s match between the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets ended in a thrill, but it also began with some tension courtside.

While James Harden was heading to the free-throw line for his sixth and seventh shots at the 4:08 mark in the first quarter, a Spurs fan can be heard yelling on the sidelines.

“No one wants to see a free throw shooting contest," the man yelled.

Harden replied, “Nobody wanna see fouls either, god damn it.”

Rockets want Spurs outcome overturned or game replayed after missed call on James Harden dunk

That was the beginning of frustrations for Harden, who lost a dunk in the fourth quarter.

Referees erased the dunk because they initially ruled the ball didn’t clear the cylinder. The Rockets did not ask for a review within the allotted 30-second window.

After the game, crew chief James Capers said it “should have been a successful field goal” because it followed through the hoop.

On Wednesday morning, ESPN reported the Rockets are “optimistic” the NBA will issue a new ruling on the outcome or order the game to be replayed at the 7:50 mark in the fourth quarter.

'Wayyyy to WINNNNN’: Spurs players ‘hyped’ after 2OT win over Rockets

The Spurs ended the night with a 135-133 win over the Rockets in double overtime.

