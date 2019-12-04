James Harden claps back at courtside fan during Spurs-Rockets game

SAN ANTONIO – Tuesday night’s match between the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets ended in a thrill, but it also began with some tension courtside.

While James Harden was heading to the free-throw line for his sixth and seventh shots at the 4:08 mark in the first quarter, a Spurs fan can be heard yelling on the sidelines.

“No one wants to see a free throw shooting contest," the man yelled.

Harden replied, “Nobody wanna see fouls either, god damn it.”

That was the beginning of frustrations for Harden, who lost a dunk in the fourth quarter.

Referees erased the dunk because they initially ruled the ball didn’t clear the cylinder. The Rockets did not ask for a review within the allotted 30-second window.

After the game, crew chief James Capers said it “should have been a successful field goal” because it followed through the hoop.

On Wednesday morning, ESPN reported the Rockets are “optimistic” the NBA will issue a new ruling on the outcome or order the game to be replayed at the 7:50 mark in the fourth quarter.

The Spurs ended the night with a 135-133 win over the Rockets in double overtime.