Students at SAISD receive free devices to help bridge digital divide
San Antonio ISD is hoping to bridge the digital divide by making sure students have reliable internet access.
As part of their effort, they announced an initiative with the 1Million Project Foundation.
Eligible students who participate will receive wireless devices with data access at no cost for up to four years while they’re still in high school.
As many as 5,000 devices and data plans will be distributed to SAISD students.
