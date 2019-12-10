Airman dies in San Antonio jail after child sex crime conviction

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio airman who was being held in Lackland Air Force Base’s confinement facility was recently found dead, officials confirmed.

Airman Basic Robert D. Brice was sentenced to eight years in confinement after he was convicted of sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography.

Guards found the airman unresponsive in the Medina Annex during a routine check, Maj. Kim Bender said, director of public affairs for the 502d Air Base Wing. They began lifesaving procedures and called emergency services.

Brice was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on Thursday, according to Bender’s statement.

Brice’s death is under investigation. Officials did not release his cause or manner of death.

The airman, originally from Alabama, was arrested in 2017 in San Angelo, initially on charges of online solicitation of a minor. He was stationed in Goodfellow Air Force Base, but was held in confinement at Lackland Air Force Base while pending reassignment to a more “permanent confinement facility.”