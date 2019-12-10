New Braunfels police lieutenant arrested for child porn possession

NEW BRAUNFELS – A lieutenant with the New Braunfels Police Department was arrested Monday by the Texas Rangers on a charge of Possession of Child Pornography, according to a spokesperson with NBPD.

Lt. Jacob Pullen has been on administrative leave with the department since Nov. 14, when NBPD officials were notified by the Texas Rangers about their investigation, the spokesperson said.

According to jail records, the alleged offense happened in July.

Pullen’s bond has been set at $100,000.