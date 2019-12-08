BCSO deputy arrested for sexual misconduct

BEXAR COUNTY – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest at a news conference at 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

BCSO said at least five women between the ages of 26 and 52 have come forward with complaints about 49 year-old Floyd Berry Jr.'s actions, according to Sheriff Salazar.

One of those complaints came on November 25th. In it, a woman said Berry stopped her while she was driving for a routine traffic stop. She was driving with a man in the passenger seat. The woman said Berry took her out of the car, put her in the back of his patrol car and drove around the corner. She said Berry conducted an “inappropriate search” at that time.

Sheriff Salazar said they know two victims are free and one of the victims is in jail.

BCSO believes there are more victims out there and are urging anyone victimized by Berry to report it by calling 210-335-6010.

BCSO placed Berry on administrative duty a few days ago, according to Sheriff Salazar. Berry is facing three charges of official oppression, which is a class A misdemeanor.