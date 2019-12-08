55ºF

Family dispute leads to shooting in San Antonio neighborhood, police say

Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

Steven Cavazos , Reporter

A man was shot after 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at a house in the 1000 block of Lambrano St. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after being shot during a family dispute, police say.

Police said the ex-boyfriend of a woman and her brother got into a confrontation after 9 p.m. Saturday at a house in the 1000 block of Lambrano St.

At some point after that, a gun was drawn and the younger brother was shot.

He was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled on foot and has not been captured.

