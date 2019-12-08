SAPD: Man carved name on girlfriend’s face during argument over relationship

SAN ANTONIO – A man with a history of family violence is accused of carving his name into his girlfriend’s forehead.

Jackub Jackson Hildreth, 19, was arrested after the assault Thursday at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side, according to an arrest affidavit. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The 22-year-old victim told police Hildreth held her by the neck and punched her in the face when a fight about their relationship escalated, the affidavit states.

He then “carved his name with a knife” into her forehead, the affidavit states.

Hildreth fled the scene before police officers arrived but was arrested Friday.

The affidavit states Hildreth has a history of family violence, and he was previously wanted for burglary assault and family assault.