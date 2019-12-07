2 men arrested in connection with shooting at NW Bexar County apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were arrested Friday in connection with a shooting that left a 25-year-old man critically wounded, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Daniel Lugo, 21, and George Rodriguez, 20, are charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Man shot 3 times in chest at NW Bexar County apartments

Salazar said the men went to an apartment complex in the 11500 block of Alamo Ranch Parkway late Monday night to challenge two men to a fight, Salazar said.

A fight escalated to the point where both sides produced weapons and exchanged gunfire, Salazar said.

The other man and the suspects were not injured, but damage to the suspects’ vehicle helped investigators lead them to Lugo and Rodriguez.

Shooting at NW Bexar County apartment complex has neighbor worried about safety

Lugo is related to a woman who shares custody of a child with the victim, and the two got into an argument prior to the shooting, Salazar said.

Salazar said there are other persons of interest in the case and more arrests could be forthcoming.