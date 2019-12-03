Shooting at NW Bexar County apartment complex has neighbor worried about safety

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting at a northwest Bexar County apartment complex has at least one woman concerned about her family’s safety.

Caitlyn Woods lives at the Alamo Ranch Apartments where a man was wounded late Monday night, according to Bexar County sheriff’s investigators.

Deputies found him after 11 p.m. lying on the hallway floor in the one of the buildings of the complex in the 11500 block of Alamo Ranch Parkway.

“I heard sirens really loud, which we live really close to the highway, so I didn’t think anything of it,” Woods said.

It wasn’t until Tuesday morning, as Woods walked her children to their school bus stop, that she found out the noise was coming from the parking lot of the gated apartment complex where they live.

According to investigators, the man, who is in his 20s, had been shot three times in the chest by a gunman who drove off in a car.

He was rushed to a hospital by ambulance, and at last check was in critical condition.

“The building is right by the bus stop, so that’s kind of scary 'cause, I mean, it could’ve happened at any time,” Woods said.

She and a couple of her neighbors stood near the front entrance of the complex, braving the chilly morning air while they discussed what happened.

They all agreed that this type of trouble is rare for their neighborhood, but also feel it is becoming more of a concern.

Woods said she thought she was safe living behind a gate.

“I don’t come down here suspecting crime, so it’s really unsettling for there to be crime so close to home,” she said.

Investigators continued collecting evidence at the scene until early morning.

They declined to discuss the motive for the shooting and as of late Tuesday morning had not made any arrests.