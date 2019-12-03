SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot multiple times in a walkway of a West Side apartment complex late Monday night.

Deputies responded just after 11 p.m. to the Alamo Ranch Apartment Homes in the 11500 block of Alamo Ranch Parkway after receiving reports of a shooting.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find a man in his 20s shot in the chest three times. The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said the culprit likely fled in a vehicle following the shooting.

The name of the victim was not released.