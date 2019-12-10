SAPD: Man hit by vehicle, thrown into window of E-Z Wash

SAN ANTONIO – A local man was hit by a vehicle and thrown into the window of an E-Z Wash during an overnight hit-and-run, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Southcross Boulevard, not far from South Zarzamora.

According to police, a man in his 30s was thrown into the glass of an E-Z Wash laundromat.

Police said both the driver and the victim fled, but that the victim was found not far down the street. Authorities said the victim, however, was uncooperative with officers.

The man hit was taken to University Hospital with minor injuries.

Police said they have yet to locate either the driver, or the vehicle involved in the crash.