Sailor who killed two people at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard from San Antonio, Navy says

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Navy shows Pearl Harbor shooter Gabriel Romero. Romero, 22, shot and killed two people, and wounded Roger Nakamine with his service weapon before taking his own life. Romero, who was from Texas and enlisted in the Navy two years ago, was dead when authorities responded to the shooting. (U.S. Navy via AP) (U.S. Navy)

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Navy confirmed the sailor who shot and killed two civilian Department of Defense employees at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard before taking his own life was a San Antonio native.

The Navy has not yet revealed a motive in the shooting, and it's still not clear whether Gabriel Antonio Romero and the victims knew each other.

Romero's job was to stand watch and provide security for the fast attack submarine U.S.S. Columbia, which is at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for maintenance, according to the Associated Press.

Navy officials said Romero used his service rifle to shoot the victims and then killed himself with his service pistol.

A third victim was hospitalized and is stable.

