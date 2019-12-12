Sailor who killed two people at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard from San Antonio, Navy says

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Navy confirmed the sailor who shot and killed two civilian Department of Defense employees at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard before taking his own life was a San Antonio native.

The Navy has not yet revealed a motive in the shooting, and it's still not clear whether Gabriel Antonio Romero and the victims knew each other.

Pearl Harbor shooting unfolded in 23 seconds in packed area

Romero's job was to stand watch and provide security for the fast attack submarine U.S.S. Columbia, which is at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for maintenance, according to the Associated Press.

Navy officials said Romero used his service rifle to shoot the victims and then killed himself with his service pistol.

A third victim was hospitalized and is stable.