Tom Green posts video of Alamo visit with Criss Angel to Instagram

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Tom Green and magician Criss Angel were out and about in San Antonio, visiting the Alamo around 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The guys hit up the historic Spanish mission after Angel performed his “Mindfreak Unplugged” show at the Majestic Theatre on Monday night.

UTSA announces free tuition for thousands of Texans

Green is in town to perform a series of shows at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club.

His first performance is Thursday at 8 p.m., followed by two shows on Friday evening and two more on Saturday.

Meet real wolves at Texas wolf sanctuary

Mike Hammer, another comedian/magician, is currently on tour with Angel and joined the duo on their outing.

“We’re not supposed to be here so glad neither of these two got us arrested,” Hammer joked on Instagram.