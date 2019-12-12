Tom Green posts video of Alamo visit with Criss Angel to Instagram
Green to perform several shows in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Tom Green and magician Criss Angel were out and about in San Antonio, visiting the Alamo around 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
The guys hit up the historic Spanish mission after Angel performed his “Mindfreak Unplugged” show at the Majestic Theatre on Monday night.
Green is in town to perform a series of shows at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club.
His first performance is Thursday at 8 p.m., followed by two shows on Friday evening and two more on Saturday.
Mike Hammer, another comedian/magician, is currently on tour with Angel and joined the duo on their outing.
“We’re not supposed to be here so glad neither of these two got us arrested,” Hammer joked on Instagram.
At #TheAlamo with @crissangel after his amazing show #Raw on tour with the hilarious and talented @officialhammer Nothing like visiting American historical sites at 2:00 am! Great to be in San Antonio I will be performing here all weekend. 5 shows Thursday through Sunday! Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club. Tickets at www.improvtx.com
