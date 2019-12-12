UTSA announces free tuition for thousands of Texans

SAN ANTONIO – University of Texas at San Antonio officials will announce a new program Thursday that will provide a free college education for thousands of qualified Texans each year.

The program is called UTSA Bold Promise. UTSA President Taylor Eighmy and other university officials have scheduled a 10 a.m. press conference to announce the details.

You will be able to watch a livestream of the press conference on this web page.

In July, The University of Texas at Austin announced a similar program for eligible students from families with an Adjusted Gross Income of $65,000 or less.

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley also announced a free tuition program this fall.

The Alamo College District announced that starting in 2020, students from 25 local high schools can have their tuition covered at any of the five Alamo Colleges campuses. An additional 20 high schools will be added to the eligibility pool for the second year.

