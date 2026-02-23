Skip to main content
Clear icon
55º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
SAPD identifies woman killed in rear-end crash involving box truck on Northwest Side
4 injured after seven-vehicle crash involving wrong-way driver on Northeast Side, SAPD says
Mexican army kills leader of powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel during operation to capture him
Woman killed after rear-end crash involving box truck on Northwest Side, police say
BEAUTIFUL weather this week! But it comes at a cost...
Affidavit: Man arrested in connection with New Year’s Day fatal shooting outside West Side bar
Woman told child to walk to elementary school campus 19 miles away, BCSO report says
14 candidates crowd primary race for Texas Congressional District 21
New city department seeks greater accountability on construction timeline, budgets
San Antonio man pleads guilty to $69.5 million real estate fraud scheme

Local News

SAPD identifies woman killed in rear-end crash involving box truck on Northwest Side

Crash happened Saturday morning in the 11700 block of West Loop 1604 North near Bandera Road

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Madalynn Lambert, Reporter

Everett Allen, Photojournalist

Fire officials responded to the crash just before 8:20 a.m. Saturday near the Loop 1604 access road and Bandera Road. (Courtesy of Joseph Lopez, owner of Wilson Wildlife & Exteriors.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have identified a woman killed in a rear-end crash involving a box truck on the Northwest Side over the weekend.

Grace Duke, 20, was identified in an updated SAPD preliminary report Monday morning. Duke’s cause and manner of death are pending from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Recommended Videos

The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the 11700 block of West Loop 1604 North near Bandera Road.

Police said Duke was driving when she failed to stop at a safe distance while approaching a red light. Her vehicle struck the rear of the stopped box truck.

Duke was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

It is unclear which company the box truck is associated with.

SAPD’s investigation is ongoing.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...