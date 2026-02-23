SAPD identifies woman killed in rear-end crash involving box truck on Northwest Side

Fire officials responded to the crash just before 8:20 a.m. Saturday near the Loop 1604 access road and Bandera Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have identified a woman killed in a rear-end crash involving a box truck on the Northwest Side over the weekend.

Grace Duke, 20, was identified in an updated SAPD preliminary report Monday morning. Duke’s cause and manner of death are pending from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the 11700 block of West Loop 1604 North near Bandera Road.

Police said Duke was driving when she failed to stop at a safe distance while approaching a red light. Her vehicle struck the rear of the stopped box truck.

Duke was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

It is unclear which company the box truck is associated with.

SAPD’s investigation is ongoing.

