Skip to main content
Clear icon
65º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Uvalde police release report on death of Rep. Tony Gonzales’ aide amid disputed affair claims
Trump expected to visit Corpus Christi on Friday, days before Texas primary
3.1-magnitude earthquake recorded in Karnes County, USGS says
Attorney: US Rep. Tony Gonzales had affair with aide who died by suicide
4 injured after seven-vehicle crash involving wrong-way driver on Northeast Side, SAPD says
14 candidates crowd primary race for Texas Congressional District 21
Woman killed after rear-end crash involving box truck on Northwest Side, police say
SAPD identifies woman killed in rear-end crash involving box truck on Northwest Side
Man accused of pulling trigger in fatal Northwest Side hookah bar shooting, affidavit says
Affidavit: Man arrested in connection with New Year’s Day fatal shooting outside West Side bar

Texas

Trump expected to visit Corpus Christi on Friday, days before Texas primary

Texas Tribune

Patrick Svitek

(Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz, Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz)

President Donald Trump is expected to visit Texas with days left before the state’s action-packed primary.

Trump is making plans to travel to Corpus Christi on Friday, according to three sources familiar with the trip, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because it has not been made public yet.

Recommended Videos

The White House did not respond to a request for comment. But Texas Republicans were already changing their campaign plans in anticipation of Trump’s visit, with Smithville state Rep. Stan Gerdes saying on X that he was rescheduling an event with Gov. Greg Abbott because Trump “is coming to Texas this Friday.”

The president’s visit could be heavy on political overtones. Trump has endorsed dozens of Republicans in their March 3 congressional and legislative primaries, while staying out of the biggest intraparty fight: the U.S. Senate race, where incumbent John Cornyn is struggling to win renomination.

Trump has been a regular visitor to Texas since his first White House bid and last visited the Corpus Christi area in 2022 for a political rally ahead of the general election. The area has emerged as an important battleground for Republicans who have been aiming to win over more Hispanic voters.

Trump carried Texas by 14 percentage points in 2024, his widest margin through three presidential races.

2026 Texas Tribune

Loading...