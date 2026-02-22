4 injured in 7-vehicle crash on Northeast Side, San Antonio police say

Vehicle overturned after a seven-vehicle collision on the Northeast Side on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. The San Antonio Police Department said four people were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

SAN ANTONIO – Four people were transported to local hospitals after a seven-vehicle collision on the Northeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened after a vehicle ran a red light on Nacogdoches Road at the intersection of Judson Road.

The vehicle hit another, police said on the scene, sending it airborne into other vehicles.

Police said four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, with the person driving the vehicle that ran the red light sustaining a broken collarbone and a broken shoulder.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

