Local News

Driver killed after rear-end crash involving delivery truck on Northwest Side, SAFD says

Crash happened Saturday morning near the Loop 1604 access road and Bandera Road

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Madalynn Lambert, Reporter

Everett Allen, Photojournalist

Fire officials responded to the crash just before 8:20 a.m. Saturday near the Loop 1604 access road and Bandera Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was killed after rear-ending a delivery truck on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Fire officials responded to the crash just before 8:20 a.m. Saturday near the Loop 1604 access road and Bandera Road.

SAFD said the driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear which company the delivery truck is associated with.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.



