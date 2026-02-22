3 people hospitalized after two-vehicle crash on Northwest Side, SAPD says

Emergency crews respond to a crash on Bandera Road on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The collision happened just before 5 p.m. on Bandera Road and East Broadview Drive.

Recommended Videos

According to authorities, one driver was coming northbound on Bandera when another driver, who was traveling southbound, crossed over and hit them.

Following the crash, three people were treated and transported to the hospital, SAPD said.

At this time, it’s unknown what caused the crash or if anyone is facing any charges.

This incident is the second time a crash has occurred at this location. On Wednesday, a woman was killed after she was hit by a driver.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

Read also: