Local News

3 people hospitalized after two-vehicle crash on Northwest Side, SAPD says

Crash happened on Bandera Road and East Broadview Drive before 5 p.m.

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Jarryd Luna, Photojournalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Emergency crews respond to a crash on Bandera Road on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Jarryd Luna, KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The collision happened just before 5 p.m. on Bandera Road and East Broadview Drive.

According to authorities, one driver was coming northbound on Bandera when another driver, who was traveling southbound, crossed over and hit them.

Following the crash, three people were treated and transported to the hospital, SAPD said.

At this time, it’s unknown what caused the crash or if anyone is facing any charges.

This incident is the second time a crash has occurred at this location. On Wednesday, a woman was killed after she was hit by a driver.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

