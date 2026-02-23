BEAUTIFUL weather this week! But it comes at a cost...

Skip to main content
Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • TODAY: Chilly start, 60s afternoon
  • TUESDAY: One last cold morning, 70s afternoon
  • REST OF THE WEEK: Warm, Staying dry

FORECAST

This kind of weather is why people move to Texas...sunny and mild winters! The only problem? No rain chances in sight. That means drought is likely to only worsen for us, unfortunately.

TODAY

After a cold start, we’ll quickly warm under sunny skies. Expect a high in the 60s.

TOMORROW

Another morning where jackets are needed. It’ll be a bit breezy with gusts up to 25 mph from the south. Total sunshine will allow us to warm into the 70s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

A bit muggier. We’ll see morning clouds and temps in the 50s to start the day. Then, temps will soar into the 80s. A weak cool front will slide through the area Thursday.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND

Expect low humidity, cool mornings, and plenty of sunshine.

