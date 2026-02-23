BEAUTIFUL weather this week! But it comes at a cost... No rain, worsening drought for South Central Texas The latest forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS TODAY: Chilly start, 60s afternoon TUESDAY: One last cold morning, 70s afternoon REST OF THE WEEK: Warm, Staying dry FORECAST
This kind of weather is why people move to Texas...sunny and mild winters! The only problem? No rain chances in sight. That means drought is likely to only worsen for us, unfortunately.
TODAY
After a cold start, we’ll quickly warm under sunny skies. Expect a high in the 60s.
TOMORROW
Another morning where jackets are needed. It’ll be a bit breezy with gusts up to 25 mph from the south. Total sunshine will allow us to warm into the 70s.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY
A bit muggier. We’ll see morning clouds and temps in the 50s to start the day. Then, temps will soar into the 80s. A weak cool front will slide through the area Thursday.
FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND
Expect low humidity, cool mornings, and plenty of sunshine.
The latest forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) Daily Forecast
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Sarah Spivey headshot
Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.
Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.
When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.
San Antonio man killed by HSI agent last March in undisclosed shooting, records show ▶ 0:50 San Antonio man killed by HSI agent last March in undisclosed shooting, records show Community members pack meeting as Judson ISD weighs closing 3 elementary schools ▶ 1:31 Community members pack meeting as Judson ISD weighs closing 3 elementary schools Family seeks answers, city action after deadly shooting on Rigsby Avenue ▶ 0:39 Family seeks answers, city action after deadly shooting on Rigsby Avenue Mother released on bond after arrest for telling child to walk to school 19 miles away ▶ 0:49 Mother released on bond after arrest for telling child to walk to school 19 miles away Judge rules Paxton lacked authority to sue Bexar County over legal aid for immigrants ▶ 1:33 Judge rules Paxton lacked authority to sue Bexar County over legal aid for immigrants 30 students disciplined at East Central High School after anti-ICE walkout ▶ 0:47 30 students disciplined at East Central High School after anti-ICE walkout ‘It was intentional’: San Antonio owner demands answers after his dog was shot in neighborhood ▶ 1:47 ‘It was intentional’: San Antonio owner demands answers after his dog was shot in neighborhood Proposed high-voltage power line sparks pushback across Texas Hill Country ▶ 1:44 Proposed high-voltage power line sparks pushback across Texas Hill Country ‘We should be hunting these evil demons down’: Man accused of threatening San Antonio Mayor Jones ▶ 0:36 ‘We should be hunting these evil demons down’: Man accused of threatening San Antonio Mayor Jones How messaging, emergency preparedness have changed 5 years after 2021 winter storm ▶ 2:36 How messaging, emergency preparedness have changed 5 years after 2021 winter storm Jefferson HS teacher looks to introduce fencing to engage students, prevent trouble ▶ 1:47 Jefferson HS teacher looks to introduce fencing to engage students, prevent trouble After son’s hit-and-run death, San Antonio mother struggles with homelessness and burial costs ▶ 0:32 After son’s hit-and-run death, San Antonio mother struggles with homelessness and burial costs Suspect arrested in connection with scheme that cost Converse woman her life’s savings ▶ 1:05 Suspect arrested in connection with scheme that cost Converse woman her life’s savings Sakai, Nirenberg tout experience in faceoff for Bexar County Judge ▶ 0:45 Sakai, Nirenberg tout experience in faceoff for Bexar County Judge What we know after two people killed at NW Side hookah bar ▶ 0:41 What we know after two people killed at NW Side hookah bar San Antonio police launch investigation after dog left behind during owner’s arrest ▶ 1:53 San Antonio police launch investigation after dog left behind during owner’s arrest WATCH: Truck flies into Oregon home ▶ 0:17 WATCH: Truck flies into Oregon home ‘It looked like he got hit by a car’: Helotes dog returns home with mysterious injuries ▶ 0:58 ‘It looked like he got hit by a car’: Helotes dog returns home with mysterious injuries Judson ISD board votes to close Judson Middle School amid $37 million deficit ▶ 1:23 Judson ISD board votes to close Judson Middle School amid $37 million deficit VIA employee union ‘not on board’ with free bus fare push ▶ 1:07 VIA employee union ‘not on board’ with free bus fare push Verbal altercation between Judson ISD trustee and board president over Open Meetings Act ▶ 2:54 Verbal altercation between Judson ISD trustee and board president over Open Meetings Act Judson ISD student shares frustration over potential Franz Elem. closure ▶ 1:23 Judson ISD student shares frustration over potential Franz Elem. closure Headstone unveiled for Savanah Soto and her unborn baby ▶ 1:17 Headstone unveiled for Savanah Soto and her unborn baby FIVE YEARS AGO: A look back at the historic February 2021 winter storm in San Antonio ▶ 1:45 FIVE YEARS AGO: A look back at the historic February 2021 winter storm in San Antonio Spurs Jackals fan group fuels father-son bond, appreciation for team ▶ 1:32 Spurs Jackals fan group fuels father-son bond, appreciation for team Previous photo Next photo