Bill Miller Bar-B-Q truck hit by SAFD truck responding to call on West Side, SAPD says No major injuries have been reported SAN ANTONIO – A Bill Miller Bar-B-Q box truck was hit by a San Antonio Fire Department truck responding to a call on the West Side, according to police.
The crash was reported around 8:35 a.m. on Marbach Road near the intersection with West Military Drive.
An SAPD spokesperson said in an initial email that it was working multi-vehicle crash, and all occupants were “out of their vehicles.”
Later, an SAPD sergeant at the scene told a KSAT crew the box truck was hit by the fire truck as it was responding to a call with its lights on. No major injuries were reported, the sergeant said.
It is unclear how many other cars are involved. KSAT has reached out to SAFD for more information and Bill Miller Bar-B-Q for a statement.
This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more. Read more:
