Woman hit by truck in parking lot of West Side sports bar, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 20s was taken to an area hospital after she was hit by a truck in the parking lot of a bar overnight, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after midnight near the Speedway Sports Bar in the 9000 block of Marbach Road, not far from Hunt Lane and Loop 410.

According to police, the woman was wearing dark clothing and was not seen by the driver. She was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the driver of the truck was not intoxicated and stayed at the scene.

No charges are expected to be filed.