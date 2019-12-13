Man shot 3 times rushed to hospital; 2 suspects possibly involved, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said they’re searching for possibly two suspects who were involved in a shooting on the city’s West Side.

The shooting was reported around 7:45 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Bandera Road.

Police said the victim was shot three times and was taken to University Hospital in serious condition. The victim told police that he did not know the person who shot him.

The suspects took off in a vehicle, according to police.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT for updates.