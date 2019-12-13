Police: Driver flees after rollover crash on I-10
Crash occurred just after 2 a.m. on I-10 WB near North Loop 1604
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the driver in a rollover crash on the city’s far East Side overnight.
The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. on Interstate 10 westbound near North Loop 1604.
According to police, officers arrived to find a red, four-door sedan with extensive damage, but no victim.
Police said they along with the San Antonio Fire Department spent roughly 40 minutes looking for a possible ejected driver, but found no one.
Authorities said they believe the driver likely fled.
The crash caused a lane closure for more than an hour as emergency crews worked at the scene.
