Police: Driver flees after rollover crash on I-10

Crash occurred just after 2 a.m. on I-10 WB near North Loop 1604

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the driver in a rollover crash on the city’s far East Side overnight.

The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. on Interstate 10 westbound near North Loop 1604.

According to police, officers arrived to find a red, four-door sedan with extensive damage, but no victim.

Police said they along with the San Antonio Fire Department spent roughly 40 minutes looking for a possible ejected driver, but found no one.

Authorities said they believe the driver likely fled.

The crash caused a lane closure for more than an hour as emergency crews worked at the scene.

