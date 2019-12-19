Police in San Antonio look for person involved in shooting after short chase

SAN ANTONIO – Police in San Antonio are looking for a person who fled the scene of a shooting, investigators said.

Gunfire erupted on Canavan Avenue, on the city’s South Side, about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The person who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries.

A short chase involving a silver SUV followed the incident, then ended about four miles away, near Harriman Place and Garland Street, officials said.

The driver was detained, but a passenger took off.

DPS is assisting in the search for that person. No physical description has been released.