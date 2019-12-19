33ºF

Police in San Antonio look for person involved in shooting after short chase

Driver detained, passenger at large

Michelle Ganley, Digital Content Team Managing Editor, Graham Media Group

SAN ANTONIO – Police in San Antonio are looking for a person who fled the scene of a shooting, investigators said.

Gunfire erupted on Canavan Avenue, on the city’s South Side, about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The person who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries.

A short chase involving a silver SUV followed the incident, then ended about four miles away, near Harriman Place and Garland Street, officials said.

The driver was detained, but a passenger took off.

DPS is assisting in the search for that person. No physical description has been released.

