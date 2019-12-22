Family: Death of 7-year-old who accidentally shot himself a terrible accident

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio family is calling the death of their son, 7, who found a loaded gun and accidentally shot himself Saturday morning a terrible accident.

The boy shot himself in the head around 9:20 a.m. at their home in the 6300 block of Channel View on the far East Side, according to Officer Douglas Greene, public information officer with the San Antonio Police Department.

He was found in the bedroom and died at the scene, Greene said.

KSAT spoke with family members who called it a terrible accident. The family plans to hold a memorial for the boy, who was a great boxer, in the coming days.

They appreciate privacy during this time of mourning, they say.

Family members who were in the home at the time of the shooting were taken to Public Safety Headquarters for statements.

Greene said a full investigation is underway.