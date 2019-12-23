Region 20 protected supervisor who sent graphic sexual text messages to subordinate, federal lawsuit claims

SAN ANTONIO – Officials with Education Service Center Region 20 kept a program coordinator employed while terminating the position of the male subordinate she got caught sexting with, according to an employment lawsuit filed in San Antonio federal court last month.

The suit, which was filed weeks after the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission provided the former employee a right to sue notice, asks for compensatory damages along with reinstatement to his former position and lost wages and benefits.

Records show the supervisor, Kim Vinton, kept her job despite an internal investigation that confirmed she sent graphic sexual text messages to the man.

The male employee, who responded to the messages for a certain period of time, later alerted management to the inappropriate communication, according to ESC records.

“Riding (redacted) on ur (redacted) and (redacted). I’m on top guy laying down relaxing. I like to (redacted),” Vinton said in one message, describing a graphic sexual encounter.

A source said the employee was ordered by Vinton to delete many of the messages, but he had already taken screenshots of many of the conversations.

ESC supervisor kept working after sexting male subordinate

Records show the male employee who turned in Vinton later had his position terminated and was instead in 2017 offered a part-time instructor position for significantly less pay.

Vinton was placed in "job in jeopardy" status after the inappropriate conversations came to light, according to ESC personnel paperwork.

However, Vinton stayed in the position another three months until being reassigned to a grant coordinator position within the agency, records show.

The suit claims the man suffered mental anguish, emotional distress and monetary damages after his position was eliminated.

ESC officials did not respond to multiple emails from the KSAT 12 Defenders asking about the current status of Vinton and her supervisor, who is also named in the suit.

ESC Region 20 provides instructional training for area school districts.