‘You always worry the worst is going to happen’: Father of fallen SAISD detective speaks out after son’s death

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – Albert Martinez is still coming to terms with the death of his son, SAISD Detective Cliff Martinez who was run over and killed at an IHOP parking lot Saturday morning.

“I just couldn’t believe that. It was just, you know, hard,” said Albert Martinez.

Having a family member in law enforcement, Albert Martinez said, “you always worry that the worst is going to happen.”

2 arrested after off-duty SAISD officer killed outside IHOP, police say

San Antonio police said Cliff Martinez was working as a security guard at the restaurant when he was assaulted by two men. Both got into a vehicle and ran him over on purpose, according to SAPD.

“I just don’t understand why they did something like this. It was just uncalled for,” Martinez’s father said.

Jorge Lopez, 23, and Alfredo Martinez, 29, were arrested Saturday and are charged with capital murder. Martinez’s father said justice was served.

“At least they got caught," he said. “That’s the main thing.”

Alfred Martinez said his son always aspired to be in law enforcement. Cliff Martinez trained as a police cadet and went on to serve as a reserve office for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

San Antonio police arrest 2nd suspect in the death of off-duty SAISD officer outside IHOP

He eventually spent the last 28 years of his career with the San Antonio Independent School District.

“He just really enjoyed taking care of the students,” his father said.

Albert Martinez believes his son has made an impact on the people he served and protected.

“He had the respect of the community," he said.