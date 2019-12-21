Off-duty SAISD officer killed outside South side IHOP, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A school officer for the San Antonio Independent School District is dead after he was run over by a vehicle outside a South side restaurant early Saturday.

San Antonio police say the officer was working as a security guard at the IHOP in the 700 block of Hot Wells Boulevard early Saturday when a fight broke out. The officer managed to get the people who were fighting outside the restaurant, but the fight continued in the parking lot.

Authorities say two men then assaulted the officer, got into a vehicle and ran him over on purpose.

The officer was pronounced dead at the scene. Police confirmed he was a 27 year veteran with SAISD.

Police say the two suspects ran away and are still at large.

Investigators are questioning several people in relation to the incident.