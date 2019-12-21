Police arrest second suspect in string of convenience store robberies
First suspect Nathaniel Talley, 23, arrested Thursday, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police have made a second arrest in a string of convenience store robberies.
Nadiv Nathaniel Williams, 24, is facing two aggravated robbery charges and an evading arrest charge.
Williams’ arrest came after police caught up with 23-year-old Nathaniel Talley on Thursday night.
Police say the two suspects were involved in a nearly 12-hour robbery spree earlier this month.
The robbers would take cellphones, jewelry and other property from the workers, along with the stores’ cash, police said.
