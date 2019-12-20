Suspect in convenience store robbery spree had previous arrest for robbery

SAN ANTONIO – A man who San Antonio police have linked to a string of convenience store robberies earlier this month has a previous criminal history, including one other arrest for aggravated robbery.

Nathaniel Lee Talley, 23, was taken into custody Thursday night at an apartment complex on the Northwest side.

Police say they tracked him down after receiving a tip that he was connected to the crime spree.

Man arrested in connection with several convenience store robberies; more suspects may be involved, SAPD says

“The robbery task force, along with the SWAT team, was able to surround the individual, make contact with him,” said Officer Douglas Greene, a public information officer for SAPD. “He fled the location so there was a small foot pursuit.”

Mug shot of Nathaniel Lee Talley taken after arrest in string of convenience store robberies.

Greene said when officers caught up with Talley, they noticed he had a gun on him, which he dropped.

He said Talley is believed to be one member of a group that robbed more than half a dozen convenience stores all across the city within about a 12 hour period between December 10 and 11.

They were described at the time as wearing dark hoodies and masks and displaying weapons during the robberies.

In one case, a clerk was pistol-whipped at a store on General McMullen.

There, the robbers also fired shots at a witness who tried to follow them, police said.

During some of the robberies, the group also stole personal property, including wallets and cell phones, from the workers, Greene said.

“This is still an ongoing investigation. We believe that there are more suspects out there,” Greene said.

Talley has been arrested on two warrants related to the robberies as well as charges of evading arrest and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Records show, though, that this is not his first trouble with the law.

Mug shot of Nathaniel Lee Talley, taken after a previous arrest.

They show he has had several previous arrests, including one for aggravated robbery.