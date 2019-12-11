Armed men sought in string of overnight convenience store robberies

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a string of armed robberies that occurred at multiple convenience stores with one that included the pistol-whipping of a store clerk and the shooting at a newspaper delivery man.

According to police, officers first received a call for a robbery around midnight at a Circle K in the 5200 block of Blanco Road.

Police said two men -- one wearing a red mask and blue hoodie and another wearing all black -- entered the store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint, just before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Authorities said around 12:30 a.m. two men with the same description robbed a 7-Eleven store near Highway 281 and Nakoma, and then robbed a Valero in the 3400 block of Fredericksburg Road in Balcones Heights around 1:30 a.m.

Around 2 a.m. another robbery occurred at a 7-Eleven in the 1200 block of NE Loop 410. In that instance, the men only managed to take the clerk’s wallet and keys, police said.

Police have also tied the men to the robbery of a Circle K in the 1800 block of South General McMullen. Authorities said a clerk was pistol-whipped during the robbery, and that a newspaper delivery man was shot at, but not hit.

The suspects are connected to two additional robberies from overnight. Those locations, however, are not currently known. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

