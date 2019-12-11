30 adults, 25 children displaced after 2-alarm fire at SE Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – More than 50 residents of a Southeast Side apartment complex have been displaced following a 2-alarm fire late Tuesday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Whitefield Place Apartments in the 4600 block of Clark Avenue, not far from Goliad Road and Interstate 37.

Firefighters said they arrived to find heavy flames on the roof of the two-story apartment building with one unit fully-involved. 16 units are considered a total loss as a result of the fire, fire officials said.

A total of 35 adults and 20 children were displaced by the fire, with no reports of injury. The American Red Cross is assisting the families.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS crews all answered the call.

The cause of the fire is not currently known.