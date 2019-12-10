2 SA nurses arrested, accused of possessing hundreds of grams of prescription painkillers

HOUSTON – Two San Antonio nurses were arrested Monday after law enforcement authorities in Houston said the pair was found with hundreds of prescription painkiller pills at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Teresa Phillips, 52, and Teresa Laskowski, 56, were taken into custody around 7 p.m. by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials after the pair landed from an out-of-country trip and were chosen for a random search.

The search resulted in the discovery of 700 Tramadol pills.

The pair was handed over to the Houston Police Department to be formally charged and booked, an HPD spokesman confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Both women face a second-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance between 200 and 400 grams, according to the Harris County District Clerk’s Office.

Phillips and Laskowski made their initial court appearances Tuesday and were given $10,000 bonds, Harris County records show.

A spokeswoman for Methodist Healthcare confirmed both nurses are employed at Methodist Children’s Hospital:

We learned today that two Methodist Children’s Hospital employees were arrested while re-entering the country in Houston for possession of a controlled substance. To prioritize patient safety and enforce hospital policy, the two employees will be reported to the Board of Nursing and have been suspended pending further investigation.

Phillips’ registered nurse license expires at the end of 2021, while Laskowski’s registered nurse license expires at the end of next year, according to Texas Board of Nursing records.