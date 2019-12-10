SAPD: Man shelled out $10,000 to have ex-girlfriend killed

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and the Texas Rangers arrested a man accused of paying someone $10,000 to kill his ex-girlfriend, according to an affidavit.

Teodoro Torres III was arrested Monday night on suspicion of solicitation of capital murder, Bexar County Jail records show.

A Texas Ranger reached out to San Antonio police on Dec. 4 and notified them of the investigation into Torres.

Authorities believe Torres paid a man he met while incarcerated in Bexar County Jail.

However, the man he paid told authorities he got “cold feet” and told Torres’ ex-girlfriend about the plan.

Investigators had the man call Torres while they interviewed him, according to the affidavit. During that call, Torres said he still wanted his ex-girlfriend killed.

Torres allegedly echoed the same sentiments again while speaking to an undercover special agent at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, according to the affidavit.

After he was taken into custody, Torres told police his ex-girlfriend would not let him see their son, according to the affidavit.

Torres’ bail was set at $300,000, jail records showed.