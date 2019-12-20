Man arrested in connection with several convenience store robberies; more suspects may be involved, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a man they say was involved in several convenience store robberies this month.

The Robbery Task Force Unit identified Nathaniel Talley, 23, as a suspect in the robberies, which happened between Dec. 10 and Dec. 11, after receiving tips from the public and reviewing surveillance video.

Talley was located at his apartment on the Northwest Side of San Antonio. Police said when they attempted to make an arrest, he fled on foot.

Talley dropped a weapon during the pursuit, and he was eventually apprehended, officials said.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, evading arrest and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Officer Doug Greene, a San Antonio Police Department spokesman, said there could be more people involved in the robberies.

The investigation is ongoing.