Balcones Heights police arrest man in connection with string of convenience store robberies

BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas – Balcones Heights police have arrested a man they say was responsible for a string of recent robberies throughout the San Antonio area, including one at a Balcones Heights Circle K convenience store.

Brian Gonzales, 25, was taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on Dec. 11 two men entered the Circle K convenience store in the 3900 block of Fredericksburg Road and robbed the store clerk at gunpoint.

The affidavit said surveillance video shows two thieves with medium builds, one wearing a blue hoodie with a red bandana around his face, and the other wearing a black hoodie that only allowed his eyes and nose to be seen.

The men entered the store and pointed their guns at the clerk, robbing him of his cellphone, keys and the cash drawer, the affidavit said.

Police said several other convenience stores were also robbed throughout the city of San Antonio by armed suspects with similar clothing during the morning hours.

Video surveillance from nearby businesses showed the men parking behind the Circle K at the drive-through of a local restaurant, where the men were then seen walking and returning a short time later.

Balcones Heights police said the San Antonio Police Department was able to identify Gonzales as one of the men in the robbery, and that an attempt to sell the stolen cellphone tied him the crime.

He is charged with aggravated robbery.