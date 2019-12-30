Kerr County corrections officer dies of flu, sheriff says

KERR COUNTY, Texas – A Kerr County corrections officer has died following complications from the flu, Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer said in a Facebook post.

A post Saturday on the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said Stephen Walters was admitted to a San Antonio hospital in mid-December when complications set in.

Hierholzer announced Sunday that Walters had passed way.

“Most of you know that I have been an Officer for 40 years. Well I have been a corrections officer for the same amount of time. You know officers get to patrol our street and arrest offenders (cuff & stuff). Then they take them to our jails and drop them off. Our corrections officers then have to deal with them 24 hours a day, seven days a week from that point on. God Bless you Stephen Walters and what you and your Family gave to the citizens of Kerr County,” Hierholzer said.

More information is expected to be released on Monday.