Bicyclist hospitalized after getting hit by car on San Antonio street

SAN ANTONIO – A man crossing a South Side street on a bicycle early Friday was struck by a car.

The bicyclist was clipped by a small sedan around 12:45 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Southcross Blvd., according to a San Antonio police sergeant at the scene.

He was bleeding from his head and told police he didn’t remember getting hit, police said.

He was transported to a hospital in stable condition.