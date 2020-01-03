Man accused of firing gunshots during argument, fleeing

SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a man accused of firing gunshots from a San Antonio apartment balcony during an argument with a woman.

The man fired shots around 10 p.m. Thursday at an apartment in the 100 block of Emerald Ash, according to police.

The two were arguing in their apartment, and the man walked onto the balcony and fired gunshots in the air, according to a police sergeant at the scene.

The man entered another apartment and a standoff with police ensued.

Police were able to contact him over the phone, but he snuck out of a window and fled, police said.

The man has a warrant for a previous offense, police said. He remains at large.

SWAT officers were able to recover the weapon from the apartment.