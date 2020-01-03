Document: Suspect asked mother to lie to police after allegedly causing deadly hit and run

SAN ANTONIO – The driver accused of hitting and killing a man and his daughter on New Year’s Day allegedly asked his mother to lie to police, according to an arrest affidavit.

Cesar Eduardo Gonzalez, 18, is charged with two counts of failure to stop and render aid resulting in death. Jesus Aguilar Jr., 31, was trapped in his minivan when it was struck and went up in flames. His daughter, which family identified as Kristina, 14, was ejected from the vehicle.

According to the document, Gonzalez, his brother and their friends were drinking beer and smoking marijuana at a home in the 3400 block of West Laurel hours before the crash on New Year’s Eve.

A witness saw Gonzalez drive off in a Chevy Silverado with friends. Gonzalez was driving more than 80 MPH when he hit the minivan in the 3400 block of West Poplar, according to the affidavit.

The Chevy Silverado belongs to Gonzalez’s mother, according to the affidavit. Gonzalez allegedly texted his mother, who was in Mexico at the time of the crash, to tell her he was involved in a crash, according to the document.

He allegedly asked his mother to report the truck stolen. According to the affidavit, she refused and called the police.

Aguilar and his children were leaving a party when they were struck. Two of his other children suffered burns and remain in the hospital.

Surveillance video corroborated the events that the witness told police, according to the affidavit.

At the time of the deadly crash, Gonzalez was out on bond for driving while intoxicated.