Bobcat, coyotes spotted in Schertz, police say

SCHERTZ, Texas – A bobcat and several coyote sightings have been reported in Schertz, according to a Facebook post from the Schertz Police Department.

The post doesn’t specify where exactly the animals have been seen but includes a warning to residents and precautions to take if you see a bobcat or coyote.

If you come into contact with a coyote or bobcat, do not run. Make your presence known by making loud noises and then calmly leave the area, the post suggests.

Schertz police listed precautions to take to ensure the safety of your home and family:

Remove any outdoor food sources for pets

Contain garbage and waste in a secure bin

Secure compost in sealed containers

Close off crawl spaces under decks and around buildings

Keep pets on leashes and within your sight at all times

Eliminate accessible water sources

Clear away brush and dense weeds near buildings

Clean up fallen fruit, birdseed and vegetation

Keep barbecue grills clean

Use extra caution around the area during hours from dusk through dawn

Do not let small children or pets wander out of sight

Coyotes and bobcats are native to Texas and typically live in less crowded areas in an effort to avoid contact with people, according to the post.

If you encounter an aggressive coyote, you should call 911.

Coyote and bobcat sightings can be reported to Animal Services at 210-619-1550.