SAPD: Motorcyclist detained on suspicion of DWI after crashing bike

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was taken into police custody after he crashed his bike on the city’s West Side, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. Monday on the access road of Highway 151 near Potranco Road.

According to police, the man in his 30s crashed his motorcycle and then attempted to walk it off when police arrived.

Police said the unidentified man was detained on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.