Fire destroys elderly woman’s home on the northeast side

SAN ANTONIO – An elderly woman is in the hospital after her house went up in flames in the early hours of Saturday.

Firefighters responded to the call around 3:00 a.m. in the 2700 block of Old Moss Road.

The home is a complete loss, and the woman will not be able to go back inside, according to firefighters.

The woman was taken to Northeast Baptist for smoke inhalation. She is expected to recover.

A firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation on the scene is also said to be okay.