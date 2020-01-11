WATCH: Strong winds cause damage in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio was soaked after storms passed through the area Friday and brought some strong winds with them.

KSAT crew cameras captured the moments before the storms rolled in, but we weren’t the only ones watching the weather.

Viewers sent in their own videos and images of what they saw in their communities.

A video sent to KSAT by viewer Corisa Hernandez showed winds blowing so hard that a traffic light was knocked down.

Hernandez said the video was taken near Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland at West Military Drive and Highway 90.

Also in the Lackland area, the de la Garza Sanchez family sent in a video that showed strong gusts. They captured video of a pool blowing over.

Check out the Doppler Radar here.

Courtesy: Kristin Rodriguez

CPS Outage Map: