Man arrested following chase involving Bexar County deputies
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputies have two people in custody following a chase that ended on the city’s southwest side.
Deputies say it started just after 11:00 p.m. Friday when they tried pulling over a driver.
That person sped off, according to BCSO, and turned down the wrong way on the frontage road of I-35.
Deputies eventually arrested him after he crashed his truck in front of an AT&T building on Southwest Military Drive.
The driver is facing charges of evading arrest and stealing a vehicle, and he had two felony warrants out for his arrest, according to BCSO.
A woman was also taken into custody, but officials say she claims she was held against her will.
