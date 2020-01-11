Man arrested following chase involving Bexar County deputies

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputies have two people in custody following a chase that ended on the city’s southwest side.

Deputies say it started just after 11:00 p.m. Friday when they tried pulling over a driver.

That person sped off, according to BCSO, and turned down the wrong way on the frontage road of I-35.

Deputies eventually arrested him after he crashed his truck in front of an AT&T building on Southwest Military Drive.

The driver is facing charges of evading arrest and stealing a vehicle, and he had two felony warrants out for his arrest, according to BCSO.

A woman was also taken into custody, but officials say she claims she was held against her will.