Homeless man shot five times after suspect tries to take his bike

Hardy Merideth, Producer

A man is shot five times near the intersection of N. Brazos and Kaufmann Ct. (KSAT12 News)

A man was shot five times after a suspect attempted to steal his bike on the west side, according to San Antonio Police.

The shooting happened just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday on N. Brazos St. and Kaufmann Ct.

The victim was riding his bike when he was stopped by the suspect who was demanding for his bike, according to SAPD.

The victim refused, and that's when the suspect shot him five times, San Antonio police said.

The suspect was taken into custody and is facing at least a charge of aggravated assault.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

