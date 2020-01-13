Police find shooting victim in street on near NW Side; man arrested

San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of shooting another man after trying to rob him, according to an SAPD spokesperson.

Alfredo Martinez, 28, is in custody and expected to be charged with aggravated robbery, according to SAPD.

Police said they were called to the intersection of N. Brazos Street and Kaufmann Court just before 11 p.m. on Saturday for a shooting. Officers found the victim, 33, in the street. He identified Martinez and said he was shot while Martinez was trying to rob him of his property.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.