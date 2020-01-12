One injured after car crashes into home on Southeast Side
Driver arrested on scene for outstanding warrants
SAN ANTONIO – A car crashed into a home Saturday afternoon on the Southeast Side, leaving one person injured.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. in the 3600 block of Roland Road.
Police say the driver lost control of the car and crashed into the home.
The passenger of the car was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
The driver was arrested, per police, due to outstanding warrants.
