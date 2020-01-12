52ºF

One injured after car crashes into home on Southeast Side

Driver arrested on scene for outstanding warrants

Cody King, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A car crashed into a home Saturday afternoon on the Southeast Side, leaving one person injured.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. in the 3600 block of Roland Road.

Police say the driver lost control of the car and crashed into the home.

The passenger of the car was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

The driver was arrested, per police, due to outstanding warrants.

